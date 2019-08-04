Knekted Price Hits $0.0001 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Knekted has traded 59.9% lower against the US dollar. One Knekted token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Knekted has a market capitalization of $64,128.00 and $1,155.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00251338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.80 or 0.01376962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022863 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00108987 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Knekted

Knekted can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

