Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.20

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 2250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.