Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Kopin stock remained flat at $$1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 373,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,881. The company has a market capitalization of $110.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter. Kopin had a negative net margin of 169.82% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Kopin by 10.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

