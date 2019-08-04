Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q4 2019 guidance to EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 972,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,452. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 7.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In related news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $193,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 758.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 348.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

