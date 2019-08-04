KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.53–0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $157-165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.47 million.KVH Industries also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.14–0.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KVHI. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on KVH Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on KVH Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital set a $20.00 price objective on KVH Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,904. The company has a market cap of $180.59 million, a P/E ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 0.87. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.35.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $25,154.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock worth $101,534 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

