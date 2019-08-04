KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.14–0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $39-42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.98 million.KVH Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.53–0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on KVH Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on KVH Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded KVH Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KVH Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $20.00 price target on KVH Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

KVHI stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $9.82. 19,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,904. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.59 million, a PE ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 0.87.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KVH Industries will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $25,154.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,387. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $101,534. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

