La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 891.53% and a negative return on equity of 452.08%.

LJPC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. 349,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,307. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.