Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 63 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LHN. Barclays set a CHF 50 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group set a CHF 48 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 52 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 58 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 55.11.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

