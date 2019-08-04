Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of LAKE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. 7,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 5.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $88.23 million, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Lakeland Industries had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Parthenon LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 103.9% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 85,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 205,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 28.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 713,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 157,625 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

