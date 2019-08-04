LanaCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $7.00 (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $123,640.00 and $7.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LanaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded down 60% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kambria (KAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LANA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,084,979,331 coins. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

