Landec’s (LNDC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

“Market close, LNDC reported F4Q19 (May) revenue and GAAP EPS inline with preannounced guidance. Management introduced better-than-expected FY20 revenue guidance compared to both our estimate and consensus, and GAAP EPS guidance inline with consensus and slightly above our estimate. Management also introduced F1Q20 (Aug) guidance and expects revenue to be $135M – $140M with a GAAP EPS loss of ($0.14) – ($0.16). The conference call is scheduled for tomorrow, 11am ET.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Landec in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 124,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,931. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.67 million, a P/E ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Landec has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $15.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Landec by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after acquiring an additional 46,011 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 353,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 230,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

