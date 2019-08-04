Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Lattice Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.05.

LSCC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.02. 2,040,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,279. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,322.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $44,092.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,353.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $10,998,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $17,024,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,294,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,700 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $13,823,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $11,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

