LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.64. 10,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,370. The firm has a market cap of $236.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11. LCNB has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 25.08%. Research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Smiley sold 10,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Huddle sold 2,500 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $45,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,512 shares of company stock worth $655,176. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 1.7% in the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 382,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in LCNB by 492.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in LCNB by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in LCNB by 49.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 70,181 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LCNB by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 35,141 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

