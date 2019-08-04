Lethean (LTHN) Price Down 14.6% This Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $684,607.00 and approximately $7,698.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00251419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.57 or 0.01385558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00109056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 760,999,497 coins and its circulating supply is 690,999,497 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

