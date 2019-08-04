Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. 12,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $182.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.88. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $28.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.82.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.38%.

In other Level One Bancorp news, Director James L. Bellinson bought 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $107,598.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 187,662 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 34,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

