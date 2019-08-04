Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.17. 376,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,034. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $68.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.33.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.40). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 507.95% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $69,481,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 749.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,103,000 after purchasing an additional 856,956 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 660,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,621,000 after purchasing an additional 142,871 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,801,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

