Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $550.57 Million

Brokerages expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to announce $550.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $535.40 million to $565.00 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $558.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Several brokerages have commented on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 61,309 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,042,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,000,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $116,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 885.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,610 shares during the last quarter. Oakmont Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 292,368 shares during the period. AI Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,156,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,724,000 after buying an additional 178,511 shares during the period.

LBRT stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $13.22. 961,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,716. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.75. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

