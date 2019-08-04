Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.66. 2,093,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,399. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.85. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 8,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $532,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,928 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $496,451.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,166 shares of company stock worth $1,785,211. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 89.7% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 603.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

