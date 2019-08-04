Linx (LINX) Price Tops $0.0012

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Linx coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Linx has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linx has a market cap of $43,686.00 and $10.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.25 or 0.00860670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000482 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Linx Profile

Linx (CRYPTO:LINX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 37,264,798 coins and its circulating supply is 36,264,798 coins. Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Linx’s official website is mylinx.io. The official message board for Linx is mylinx.io/news.

Linx Coin Trading

Linx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

