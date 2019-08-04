Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LQDA. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Liquidia Technologies has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $38.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.27). Liquidia Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,964.76% and a negative return on equity of 222.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

