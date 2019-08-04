Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $56.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. Liquidity Services updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $-0.11–0.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 73,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,781. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $239.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.18. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $9.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 113.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 510.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

