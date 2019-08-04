Lobstex Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $442,557.00 and $37,543.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003632 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000403 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002052 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000572 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 16,943,971 coins and its circulating supply is 16,943,959 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

