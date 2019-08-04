Loews (NYSE:L) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews (NYSE:L) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loews from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.60.

Shares of L traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.47. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $66,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,340.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Edelson sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $150,719.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,934.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,678 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Loews by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Loews by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 913,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,931,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Loews by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 431,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 128,649 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Loews by 1,673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

