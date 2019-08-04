Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,770 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 210.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 265.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 74.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 23,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $4,875,199.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 570,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,870,553.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,083 shares of company stock worth $12,675,054. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $207.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $210.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.35.

NYSE:STZ opened at $192.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.28. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $228.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

