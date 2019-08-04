Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 1.8% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Iqvia by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in Iqvia by 3.6% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Iqvia by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Iqvia by 26.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,945 shares of company stock worth $30,860,991 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded Iqvia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

IQV stock opened at $157.08 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $164.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

