Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

NSP opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 136.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Insperity news, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.03, for a total transaction of $1,140,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 679,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,500,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.