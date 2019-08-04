Logan Capital Management Inc. Makes New $4.61 Million Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,944,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,080,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,286,000 after purchasing an additional 349,688 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $520.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,946,650.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $6,592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,319,404 shares of company stock worth $56,264,277. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Wedbush reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.51 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

