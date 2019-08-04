Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $187.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.90. The firm has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

