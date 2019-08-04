Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,328 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises about 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $19,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.29.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $236.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 108.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $107.46 and a 12 month high of $246.85.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total value of $5,109,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $410,014.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.