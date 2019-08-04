LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.94. 9,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $20.07.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

