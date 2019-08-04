LogisCoin Price Reaches $0.0115 on Exchanges (LGS)

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, LogisCoin has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One LogisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. LogisCoin has a market capitalization of $27,142.00 and $6,366.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LogisCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00244890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.01347395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022077 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00107396 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About LogisCoin

LogisCoin’s total supply is 2,351,215 coins and its circulating supply is 2,351,213 coins. The official website for LogisCoin is logiscoin.cc. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin.

LogisCoin Coin Trading

LogisCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LogisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LogisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LogisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.