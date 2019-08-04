Loopring Market Cap Tops $39.99 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $39.99 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, DragonEX, OKEx and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00252442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.97 or 0.01383389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00023562 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00110148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,375,076,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,607,352 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bithumb, OKEx, Bittrex, Bitbns, DragonEX, Tokenomy, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Upbit, Binance, AirSwap, IDAX, OTCBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

