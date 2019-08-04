LRM Coin (LRM) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded up 86.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, LRM Coin has traded 53.9% higher against the dollar. One LRM Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge, STEX and CoinExchange. LRM Coin has a total market capitalization of $7,766.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00248840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.01362524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00022579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00109134 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About LRM Coin

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. LRM Coin’s official website is lrmcoin.com. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin.

Buying and Selling LRM Coin

LRM Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, STEX, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LRM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LRM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

