LTO Network (LTO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.64 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One LTO Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0867 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. LTO Network has a total market cap of $15.92 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00251419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.57 or 0.01385558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00109056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000514 BTC.

LTO Network Token Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,475,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,584,173 tokens. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network.

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

