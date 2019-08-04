Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LBC. Sandler O’Neill raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Shares of LBC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,994. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.