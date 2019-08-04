M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $732.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 377,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,568. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $222,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 20,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $677,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 146,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,173.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,033 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.