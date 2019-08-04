MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $-0.04-0.00 EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($0.06)-$0.00 EPS.

MTSI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. 2,495,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,389. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $24.11.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $795,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

