Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues Earnings Results

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13, Morningstar.com reports. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 48.33%. The company had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $66.64. The company had a trading volume of 905,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 94.59%.

In other news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $254,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,706,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,237,000 after buying an additional 4,096,277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,092,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,977,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,800 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 413,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,084,000 after purchasing an additional 169,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 555,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,077 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

