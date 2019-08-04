Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MARA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Marathon Patent Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 601.64% and a negative return on equity of 192.29%.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

