MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZO. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $412.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in MarineMax by 7.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 49,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in MarineMax by 380.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 122,400 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $6,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.