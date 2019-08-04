Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Up 5.8%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.10, 436,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 796,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.54.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward F. Smith sold 24,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $121,781.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,087.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

