MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Buckingham Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.50.

MarketAxess stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $340.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,291. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $172.09 and a twelve month high of $373.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.14, for a total value of $5,622,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,908,089.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 102 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total value of $34,404.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,635,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

