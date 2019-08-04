Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.82 ($3.32).

MKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

MKS traded down GBX 6.90 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 201 ($2.63). 7,304,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 95.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 209.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.67. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 315 ($4.12).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,507.25). Also, insider Steve Rowe sold 15,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total value of £32,539.65 ($42,518.82).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

