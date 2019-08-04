Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. 8,184,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,198,655. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.10.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $238,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,243.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $6,895,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,646 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1,266.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

