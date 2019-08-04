MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.51, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. MasTec updated its Q3 guidance to Approx $1.57 EPS and its FY19 guidance to Approx $4.93 EPS.

MTZ traded up $7.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,407,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66. MasTec has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $58.43.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,504.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

