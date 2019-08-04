Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Holdings Trimmed by Fayerweather Charles

Fayerweather Charles trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 5.0% of Fayerweather Charles’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,437,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,015. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.45. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $283.33. The company has a market capitalization of $280.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.20.

In other Mastercard news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,921 shares of company stock valued at $37,322,422 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

