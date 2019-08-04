Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,162 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $1,701,899,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 26,075.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,570 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 673.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,400,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,850,000 after purchasing an additional 720,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,097,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,498,000 after purchasing an additional 648,434 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.71 per share, for a total transaction of $413,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,921 shares of company stock valued at $37,322,422. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.20.

Mastercard stock traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,437,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,015. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $280.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.