Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $56.93. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 432,662 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLB. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB)

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

