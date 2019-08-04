Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“Aridis has entered into an equity purchase and option agreement with India (private, see pg 2). Aridis will receive a $10M investment (~800k shares at $12.47, a 31% premium) as well as $15M in total upfront payments. Additionally, Aridis will be eligible for development milestones as well as royalties on net sales.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of ARDS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. 283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.12). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,961.31%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

