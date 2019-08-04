Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We maintain our Buy rating and $15 price target on Del Taco (TACO) following yesterday’s mixed 2Q19 (June) earnings report.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TACO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.17.

TACO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 612,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,288. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $433.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Del Taco Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, SVP David Pear sold 13,500 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $159,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 412.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

